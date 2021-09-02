South African Airways confirms route plans for relaunch

South African Airways confirmed (31-Aug-2021) plans to initially operate three times daily Johannesburg-Cape Town service when it resumes operations on 23-Sep-2021. The airline will then commence three times weekly Accra and Kinshasa services and daily Harare, Lusaka and Maputo services from 27-Sep-2021. The carrier stated it will add more destinations "as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions". [more - original PR]