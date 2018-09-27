South African Airways aware of funding requirements, matter is 'under consideration'

South African Airways (SAA) stressed (26-Sep-2018) a "full and meaningful" implementation of its turnaround has been "fully costed" for the first, and will depend on the "realisation of certain enablers". The airline said this includes meeting the ZAR21.7 billion (USD1.5 billion) in funding requirements over a three year period, "aggressively" containing costs, transforming SAA Technical to be more efficient, optimising its revenue and rationalising the network. SAA added: "The shareholder is aware of the funding requirements and the matter is currently under consideration. There are ongoing engagements with the lenders who in 2017 agreed to grant SAA conditional extension on its maturing loans, which are now due in March 2019. In April 2018 the lenders extended a ZAR5 billion (USD0.35 billion) bridge facility to SAA". [more - original PR]