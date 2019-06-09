South African Airways appoints interim CEO

South African Airways announced (07-Jun-2019) the appointment of Ms Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO, replacing Vuyani Jarana, effective 10-Jun-2019. The carrier has commenced search for a permanent CEO to stabilise the company and to oversee the implementation of the long term turnaround strategy. Ms Ramasia will be supported by chief restructuring officer Peter Davies and CFO Deon Fredericks. The carrier also appointed Adam Voss as the new CEO of South African Airways Technical and is finalising the appointment of a permanent CEO for Mango. Chairman J B Magwaza said: "We are close to concluding other senior appointments and will make further announcements in due course". [more - original PR]