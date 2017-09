South African Airways (SAA) announced (22-Sep-2017) the start date for new CEO Vuyani Jarana is 01-Nov-2017. According to SAA, Mr Jarana will "bring stability at the executive tier of the airline's leadership", and ensure the effective implementation of SAA's recently finalised five year corporate plan. Once Mr Jarana starts, acting CEO Musa Zwane will return to SAA Technical as CEO. Mr Jarana will serve in the position under a five year contract. [more - original PR]