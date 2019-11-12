South African Airways announces restructuring to 'urgently' address 'grave situation'

South African Airways (SAA) announced (11-Nov-2019) it is "embarking on a restructuring process which may lead to job losses". The airline commenced a consultation process with all 5146 employees and estimated that approximately 944 employees may be affected. The consultation process may last until 11-Jan-2020. The carrier stated the process may lead to retrenchments, but it hopes to minimise the impact while offering support to affected staff. The restructuring encompasses all SAA divisions and departments, but excludes subsidiaries Air Chefs, Mango and SAA Technical. SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia stated: "We urgently need to address ongoing loss making position that has subsisted over the past years. That is why we are undergoing a restructuring process that seeks to ensure effective implementation of the accelerated Long Term Turnaround Strategy amidst the present prevailing operational challenges". Ms Ramasia outlined the following challenges that have culminated in the airline's "grave situation":

Funding and liquidity challenges;

Inability to borrow indefinitely without repaying debt;

High interest costs on loans;

Volatile and fluctuating fuel price;

Currency volatility;

Insufficient revenue and cash generation in relation to operating cost;

An ageing fleet, which is expensive to maintain and is fuel inefficient, making it difficult for SAA to compete;

Aggressive international and regional competition for revenue stimulation and network optimisation;

A historically weak balance sheet, despite recent capital injections from South Africa's Government.

Ms Ramasia concluded: "These hard decisions were necessary to put SAA on a more sustainable footing while ensuring we continue to offer customers the best service". [more - original PR]