5-Jul-2019 8:18 AM

South African Airways and Gol enter codeshare and loyalty agreement

South African Airways (SAA) and Gol - Linhas Aéreas (GOL) entered (04-Jul-2019) a codeshare and frequent flyer agreement, effective immediately. SAA will place its code on 20 connecting GOL services in Brazil to destinations including Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, and Florianópolis. The agreement additionally allows SAA and GOL frequent flyers to accrue and redeem miles from both companies. [more - original PR]

