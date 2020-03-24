South Africa to enforce national lockdown from 26-Mar-2020

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced (23-Mar-2020) a national lockdown for 21 days, effective from midnight on 26-Mar-2020. Consequently, a number of new measures have been introduced, including the following:

International service to Johannesburg Lanseria Airport will be suspended;

will be suspended; South African citizens and residents arriving from high risk countries will be placed under a 14 day quarantine;

Non South African citizens and residents arriving from high risk countries that were prohibited one week ago will be turned back;

International travellers who arrived in South Africa from high risk countries after 09-Mar-2020 will be confined to their hotels until a 14 day quarantine is completed.

Additionally, the Department of Tourism made ZAR200 million (USD11.32 million) available to assist small and medium sized enterprises in the tourism and hospitality sector that are especially under pressure due to the new travel restrictions. [more - original PR]