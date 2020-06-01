1-Jun-2020 2:34 PM
South Africa resumes limited domestic air travel for business only
South Africa's Department of Transport confirmed (30-May-2020) the country's coronavirus pandemic alert level will change from Level 4 to Level 3 on 01-Jun-2020, with the following implications for aviation:
- Limited domestic air travel for business purposes will be allowed, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per passenger per day. Passengers will be required to secure authorisation based on the reason for travel;
- The industry will implement guidelines developed by the South African Civil Aviation Authority to prevent the spread of the virus;
- Airports: Only passengers will be allowed inside airport terminal buildings, temperature screening will be conducted at terminal entrances and passengers must wear masks. Airports will undergo sanitisation and will feature floor markings for social distancing. Check in counters will feature protective screens and check in agents will wear face shields. All airport personnel will wear masks. Loading capacity for airport buses will be limited to 70%;
- Aircraft: Full capacity will be allowed in aircraft cabins, except that the last row of seats will be reserved for isolation of suspected cases. There will be no inflight catering or magazines. Boarding will be arranged to minimise personal contact. All aircraft will be disinfected before entering service and after each flight;
- The resumption of domestic services will occur in three phases, guided by Port Health capacity at airports. The initial period will serve as a trial to test the system. Commercial operations will resume at the following airports in each phase:
- Phase 1: Cape Town International Airport, Durban King Shaka International Airport, Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg Lanseria Airport. Lanseria Airport must arrange Port Health capacity and government certification before it can resume operations;
- Phase 2: Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, Polokwane Airport and Bloemfontein Bram Fischer International Airport. The move to phase two will be guided by infection rates in inland provinces;
- Phase 3: Kimberley Airport, Upington Airport, East London Airport, Mthatha Airport and Port Elizabeth Airport. [more - original PR]