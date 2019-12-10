South Africa prepared to take 'drastic' steps to restore state enterprises: President Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, via his official 'From The Desk Of The President' newsletter, commented (09-Dec-2019) on the country's state owned enterprises, including South African Airways (SAA), stating: "These companies have the potential to contribute to the growth of our economy and the creation of jobs". Mr Ramaphosa added: "Although many of these companies are deeply in debt, they remain valuable state assets with immense capacity. We will not allow any of these strategic entities to fail. Rather, we need to take all necessary steps - even drastic ones - to restore them to health". Regarding the decision to place SAA into business rescue proceedings, Mr Ramaphosa said: "There was no other viable and financially workable option for a credible future for the airline". He added: "The financial crisis had become so grave that the only way to secure its survival was to take this extraordinary measure". [more - original PR]