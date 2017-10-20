New board appointed for SAA

South Africa's Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba announced (19-Oct-2017) the appointment of six new board members for South African Airways (SAA) and the full list of non executive board members, as approved by Cabinet, effective 03-Nov-2017. Board members comprise:

Chairperson: Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza;

Deputy chairperson and non executive director: Nolitha Fakude;

New non executive directors: Geoff Rothschild, Ahmed Bassa, Tinyiko Mhlari and Martin Kingston;

Existing non executive directors: Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Peter Tshisevhe, Thandeka Nozipho Mogoduso, Peter Holmes Maluleka and Akhter Hoosen Moosa.

Board members who will no longer serve are Dudu Miyeni, Tryphosa Ramano, Mzimkulu Malunga, Siphile Buthelezi, Nazmeera Moola and Gugu Sepamla. The Finance Ministry stated: "The new Board is well experienced and diverse, and the Minister encourages them to ignore the political noise, and focus on the business of strengthening SAA. At the heart of these appointments, is a commitment from the South African Government to strengthen the airline, and create conditions to see the transformation of all our state-owned companies". [more - original PR]