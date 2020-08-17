South Africa lifts restrictions on inter-provincial travel, international travel restrictions remain

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced (15-Aug-2020) Cabinet decided to place South Africa on 'Alert Level 2', effective 17-Aug-2020. Mr Ramaphosa said the move to level two "means that we can remove nearly all of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity across most industries". Changes include:

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted;

Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols.

Restrictions on international travel will remain in place. Mr Ramaphosa commented: "We must continue to limit our travel to only that which is absolutely necessary". [more - original PR]