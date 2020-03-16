Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Mar-2020 9:30 AM

South Africa bans travel from high risk countries in response to coronavirus

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined (15-Mar-2020) the following measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More