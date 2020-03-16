16-Mar-2020 9:30 AM
South Africa bans travel from high risk countries in response to coronavirus
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined (15-Mar-2020) the following measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic:
- Travel ban on foreign nationals from "high-risk" countries, including China, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the UK and US, effective 18-Mar-2020. Visas for visitors from these countries were cancelled from 15-Mar-2020 and previously granted visas were revoked;
- Any foreign national who has visited a high risk country in the past 20 days will be denied a visa. All travellers who have entered South Africa from a high risk country since mid Feb-2020 will be required to present themselves for testing;
- South African citizens advised to refrain from all forms of travel to or through high risk countries. South Africans returning from high risk countries will be subject to testing and self isolation or quarantine on return to South Africa;
- Travellers from "medium-risk" countries, including Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore, will undergo "high intensity" screening;
- Surveillance, screening and testing measures will be strengthened at Cape Town International Airport, Durban King Shaka International Airport and Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport. [more - original PR]