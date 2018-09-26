26-Sep-2018 3:33 PM
South Africa amends immigration regulations, updates visa and biometric rules
South Africa Ministry of Home Affairs announced (25-Sep-2018) plans to implement a number of changes to make it easier for "tourists, business people and academia" to enter South Africa. The government amended the immigration regulations to include the following:
- Simplified rules for foreign minors travelling to South Africa, minimising disruption to travellers without compromising the safety of minors and the rights of their parents. Minors will no longer be required to carry documentation proving parental consent;
- Visa waiver change negotiations are being finalised for the following countries: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Sao Tome & Principe, Tunisia, Saharawi-Arab Democratic Republic, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, State of Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Belarus, Georgia and Cuba;
- Simplified visa requirements for countries such as China and India from Oct-2018, allowing biometrics on arrival, visa applications via courier and five year multiple entry visas;
- Considering easing travel restrictions for certain categories of visitors for other countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda;
- Long term multiple entry visas implemented for frequent travellers to South Africa and a 10 year long term multiple entry visa for business people and academics from Africa;
- BRICS states business travellers requiring visas to be issued a 10 year multiple entry visa, within five days of application;
- South Africa is finalising the development of a new biometric movement control system, which will be piloted at Cape Town International Airport and Johannesburg Lanseria Airport;
- Development of an e-Visa is at an advanced stage and will be piloted in New Zealand by Apr-2019;
- eGates to be piloted at Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and Durban King Shaka International Airport by 2019. [more - original PR]