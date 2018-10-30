Solomon Islands airports to be significantly upgraded with World Bank funding

Tonga Airports announced (29-Oct-2018) the Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project (SIRAP) is being prepared by the Solomon Islands Government and The World Bank (via the International Development Association - IDA) and will be supported through a Project Preparation Advance. Details include:

SIRAP will form part of the regional Pacific Aviation Investment Program (PAIP) being implemented respectively in Kiribati , Tonga , Tuvalu , Samoa and Vanuatu ;

, , , and ; PAIP has a development objective to improve the safety, security, efficiency, management, and environmental sustainability of airports; and improve regional harmonization of aviation safety standards;

SIRAP will be financed by approximately USD51 million (including contingencies) which is a blend of national IDA financing of USD27 million and regional IDA financing of USD24 million;

SIRAP to include Honiara Henderson International Airport and Munda Airport infrastructure investments;

and infrastructure investments; Munda to be upgraded to enable the airport to receive international services, including overlay of the existing runway, construction of a new terminal, cargo facilities with an integrated flight service tower, installation of VSAT communications system and new passenger handling equipment. [more - original PR]