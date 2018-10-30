Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Oct-2018 8:16 AM

Solomon Islands airports to be significantly upgraded with World Bank funding

Tonga Airports announced (29-Oct-2018) the Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project (SIRAP) is being prepared by the Solomon Islands Government and The World Bank (via the International Development Association - IDA) and will be supported through a Project Preparation Advance. Details include:

  • SIRAP will form part of the regional Pacific Aviation Investment Program (PAIP) being implemented respectively in Kiribati, Tonga, Tuvalu, Samoa and Vanuatu;
  • PAIP has a development objective to improve the safety, security, efficiency, management, and environmental sustainability of airports; and improve regional harmonization of aviation safety standards;
  • SIRAP will be financed by approximately USD51 million (including contingencies) which is a blend of national IDA financing of USD27 million and regional IDA financing of USD24 million;
  • SIRAP to include Honiara Henderson International Airport and Munda Airport infrastructure investments;
  • Munda to be upgraded to enable the airport to receive international services, including overlay of the existing runway, construction of a new terminal, cargo facilities with an integrated flight service tower, installation of VSAT communications system and new passenger handling equipment. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More