Solomon Airlines: Solomon Islands reopens international borders from Jul-2022
Solomon Airlines welcomed (30-May-2022) the announcement by Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirming the full reopening of international borders from 01-Jul-2022. Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers stated: "To start we have adjusted our domestic schedule effective from 6 June to prepare for inbound connections on Friday from our Brisbane to Honiara service and to ensure the ability to add capacity to domestic routes such as Munda, Gizo, Auki, and Santa Cruz, where we are already seeing increasing booking demand". Mr Gebers said Brisbane-Honiara frequency will be sustained at twice weekly until travel restrictions are removed. Solomon Airlines plans to resume Honiara-Nadi service, but noted: "Regular commercial travel to Vanuatu and Kiribati is not yet possible due to the border restrictions of those countries".