Solomon Airlines extends suspension of regular domestic services until 27-Mar-2022

Solomon Airlines extended (20-Feb-2022) its suspension of commercial domestic passenger schedules until 27-Mar-2022. The airline is working with the Solomon Islands Government and COVID-19 Oversight Committee on when regular domestic services may resume. Due to increasing coronavirus infections in Honiara, and the Emergency Zone declaration, travellers are unable to depart Honiara. However, cargo only services are operating from Honiara. Solomon Airlines also received approval to accept passengers from the provinces travelling one way to Honiara. [more - original PR]