Solomon Airlines continues international schedule suspension

Solomon Airlines announced (10-Jan-2022) the extension of its regular international schedule suspension until 02-Jul-2022 to provide a level of certainty to passengers in light of the current international coronavirus environment. The airline has also confirmed an important extension to its credit policy for valid impacted tickets, allowing unused tickets to be redeemed for flights through to 31-Dec-2023. The national carrier currently operates only Solomon Islands government-approved international scheduled flights. The carriage of passengers on these flights is limited by quarantine accommodation in Honiara and each passenger must be approved to fly by the Solomon Islands government. Until 03-Jul-2022, the only approved flights are Friday flights on the Brisbane-Honiara-Brisbane route. Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers stated: "In the current environment, we have no choice but to limit our international scheduled services… Due to the global uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the associated risk status, it is expected that the relevant Government authorities are unlikely to significantly change their approach to international border restrictions in the near future". [more - original PR]