Solomon Airlines CEO: 'The future is unclear and our survival depends upon Government support'

Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers, in an open letter, stated (20-Oct-2020) "The future is unclear and our survival depends upon Government support and the intermittent revenue we raise as we wait to reopen Solomon Islands borders and begin regular operations again". Mr Gebers said the carrier lost 60% of its revenue "overnight" and is operating with a smaller workforce with reduced pay on a job rotation roster. Mr Geber stated: "Solomon Airlines has minimal cash reserves, and we are indebted to those we owe money to and are deeply grateful to have very good working relationships with our suppliers and creditors who are working with us to keep us in business". Mr Gebers said a national airline is critical to the archipelago nation, as it depends on international air travel and is important to its economic recovery and economic development. Mr Gebers added: "Without a national airline, there would be limited control over air access to, from, and within the Solomon Islands" including passenger and cargo prices, and that "Foreign operators, though they may come and go, also take their earnings with them - out of the country". Mr Gebers said the carrier is the "only airline that has invested in tourism in the Solomon Islands", and can "still see an exciting, valuable future tourism development for the Solomon Islands and that requires a national carrier". [more - original PR]