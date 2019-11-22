Become a CAPA Member
22-Nov-2019 2:36 PM

Solidarity union seeks to have SAA placed under business rescue

Solidarity served (21-Nov-2019) court papers asking for South African Airways (SAA) to be placed under business rescue proceedings, enabling the court to appoint a business rescue practitioner with "powers to rescue the airline". Solidarity COO Dirk Hermann commented: "SAA is heading for liquidation which will have huge consequences for employees, the South African economy and for taxpayers... A business rescue application is the only remaining option to limit the damage". [more - original PR]

