Solidarity union seeks to have SAA placed under business rescue

Solidarity served (21-Nov-2019) court papers asking for South African Airways (SAA) to be placed under business rescue proceedings, enabling the court to appoint a business rescue practitioner with "powers to rescue the airline". Solidarity COO Dirk Hermann commented: "SAA is heading for liquidation which will have huge consequences for employees, the South African economy and for taxpayers... A business rescue application is the only remaining option to limit the damage". [more - original PR]