Solidarity Transport Hub to generate more than 200,000 jobs in Poland after completion

Kearney Warsaw published (Oct-2020) a macroeconomic impact study on the construction of Solidarity Transport Hub Poland and assessment of the facility's benefit to the economy of Poland. The consultancy estimated that the project will generate between PLN71 billion (EUR15.8 billion) and PLN88 billion (EUR19.6 billion) in GDP p/a, PLN50 billion (EUR11.2 billion) to PLN72 billion (EUR16.1 billion) of gross value added p/a and 238,000 to 290,000 new jobs between 2028 and 2040. [more - original PR - English/Polish]