Solaseed Air announced (17-Sep-2020) plans to suspend 980 (40%) of its planned frequencies for Oct-2020. The carrier suspended 38% of its planned frequencies in Apr-2020, 65% in May-2020, 70% in Jun-2020, 33% in Jul-2020, 11% in Aug-2020 and 42% in Sep-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]