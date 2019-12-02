2-Dec-2019 1:01 PM
Solaseed Air reports 6% increase in operating revenue for six months ended 30-Sep-2019
Solaseed Air reported (27-Nov-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Operating revenue: JPY21,378 million (USD197 million), +5.8% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: JPY19,912 million (USD183.5 million), +8.7%;
- Operating profit: JPY1465 million (USD13.5 million), -22.8%;
- Net profit: JPY1083 million (USD10 million), -12.8%;
- Passenger numbers: 931,600, +1.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 67.5%, -1.7ppts;
- Total assets: JPY30,281 million (USD279.1 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: JPY6202 million (USD57.2 million);
- Total liabilities: JPY17,818 million (USD164.2 million). [more - original PR - Japanese ]
*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009217