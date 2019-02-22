Become a CAPA Member
22-Feb-2019

Sojern: Personalisation and RoI on advertising the top challenges for travel marketers

Sojern published (21-Feb-2019) a new report, State of the Industry: The 2019 Report on Travel Advertising, focused exclusively on surveying travel marketers and covering a wide cross-section of topics including budget allocation, investments in social media and personalisation, technology adoption and media channel effectiveness. Key findings from the report include:

  • 46% of travel marketers said that delivering personalised ads and offers in real-time was a top challenge. Personalisation has become a priority for marketers because customers expect it;
  • 45% reported achieving return on investment targets for advertising investments, targeting travellers during a specific point along their path to purchase, and keeping up with the fast paced advertising landscape were also top challenges;
  • 55% of respondents said they plan to spend more this year on social media advertising to reach and influence their audiences;
  • 54% of those surveyed plan to use YouTube advertising, 50% plan to use Instagram Stories, and 49% of travel marketers report that they plan to use Facebook Stories to reach travellers;
  • 61% of travel brands leverage data for the ability to target travellers based on intent and/or where they are in the path to purchase. 60% said data gave them better visibility into traveler behaviour across websites and apps, and 59% activate data to understand where they're winning or losing customers across the path to purchase. [more - original PR]

