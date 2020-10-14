Become a CAPA Member
14-Oct-2020 10:21 AM

Sochi Airport pax up 40% in Sep-2020

Sochi International Airport reported (13-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights:

  • Sep-2020:
    • Passengers: 1.1 million, +40% year-on-year;
  • Nine months ended Sep-2020:
    • Passengers: 4.9 million, -11%;
      • Domestic: 4.8 million, -8%;
      • International: 72,246;
    • Aircraft movements: 18,161, -12%;
    • Cargo: 2742 tonnes.

The most popular domestic destinations were Moscow, St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Kazan. [more - original PR - Russian]

