12-Mar-2018 9:35 AM
São Paulo Guarulhos cargo volumes up 18% in 2017
São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport reported (Mar-2018) cargo volumes increased 18% year-on-year to 283,100 tonnes in 2017. Imports increased 20% to 148,000 tonnes and exports increased 15% to 134,000 tonnes. Volumes handled with freighter aircraft increased 76% to 952 tonnes per week. Bellyhold volumes increased 6% to 6630 tonnes per week. Growth was attributed to additional services operated by Qatar Airways Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo and Turkish Cargo and greater demand for segments including automotive and machinery. The airport handles 41% of Brazil's international airfreight. [more - original PR - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Portuguese - II]