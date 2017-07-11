11-Jul-2017 9:49 AM
Smiths Group completes sale of Morpho Detection's trace business to OSI Systems
Smiths Group completed (10-Jul-2017) the sale of Morpho Detection's explosive trace detection business to OSI Systems for an enterprise value of USD75.5 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The transaction fulfilled its commitments to the European Commission and US Department of Justice to sell the trace business as a condition of acquiring Morpho from Safran. [more - original PR]