SMBC Aviation Capital completes 111 aircraft transactions for year to Mar-2017

SMBC Aviation Capital reported (12-Jun-2017) the following highlights for the financial year ended 31-Mar-2017.

Aircraft assets increased by 3% to USD10.5 billion;

670 owned, managed and committed aircraft at year-end;

Order book of more than 200 new technology aircraft;

111 transactions completed, including first deliveries of newer technology A320neo and Boeing 787 aircraft. In addition SMBC has delivered its first A350 since year-end;

787 aircraft. In addition SMBC has delivered its first A350 since year-end; Conduced sale and lease back deals for four A320neos and seven 787-8s;

Sold 39 aircraft from its portfolio, to 24 investors. 20 of these are new customers;

Continued portfolio enhancement, with weighted average age of fleet now 4.5 years;

Credit ratings recently upgraded from BBB+ to A- by Fitch Ratings;

USD500 million inaugural bond issuance closed in Jul-2016;

Expanded global footprint, particularly with activity in Asia;

Collaborated with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation on more than USD2.2 billion of JOL and JOLCO (Japanese operating leases with call options). [more - original PR]