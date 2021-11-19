Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Nov-2021 11:04 AM

SMBC Aviation Capital reports increasingly strong demand for new generation narrowbodies

SMBC Aviation Capital reported (18-Nov-2021) increasingly strong demand for the A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with "leading airlines globally seeking to capitalise on pent-up demand". The lessor placed 31 A320neo and 737 MAX aircraft from its order books with customers during the six months to 30-Sep-2021. SMBC added that the narrowbody focus of its portfolio, making up 82% by net book value, is "strongly aligned with short haul, regional led traffic recovery which is underway". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More