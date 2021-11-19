SMBC Aviation Capital reports increasingly strong demand for new generation narrowbodies

SMBC Aviation Capital reported (18-Nov-2021) increasingly strong demand for the A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with "leading airlines globally seeking to capitalise on pent-up demand". The lessor placed 31 A320neo and 737 MAX aircraft from its order books with customers during the six months to 30-Sep-2021. SMBC added that the narrowbody focus of its portfolio, making up 82% by net book value, is "strongly aligned with short haul, regional led traffic recovery which is underway". [more - original PR]