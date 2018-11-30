SMBC Aviation Capital receives USD1bn in capital from shareholders

SMBC Aviation Capital announced (29-Nov-2018) it received USD1 billion new capital from shareholders. This follows on from the original announcement earlier in Nov-2017 that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corporation's would provide SMBC Aviation Capital with further capital. The new capital comprises :

USD700 million preferred equity capital from Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company (SMFL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC);

USD300 million subordinated loan from SMBC.

SMFG and Sumitomo Corporation have changed their respective ownership ratios in SMFL, the primary leasing vehicle between both companies, from their original 50:50 split. SMFL now retains 68% of SMBC Aviation Capital with SMBC retaining 32%. The companies stated the investment endorses SMBC Aviation Capital's growth plans and strategy and enhances the company's continued ability to provide its customers with a range of financing solutions. [more - original PR]