SMBC Aviation Capital ordered (21-Jan-2019) 15 A321neo and 50 A320neo aircraft. The order was finalised in 2018 and included in the year end order figures. The agreement includes replacing 15 A320neos from a pre existing order with 15 A321neos. The order increases SMBC's total order book for the A320neo Family to 181 aircraft, including 71 aircraft ordered in 2018. [more - original PR]