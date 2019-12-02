SMBC Aviation Capital closes USD1bn loan facility with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation

SMBC Aviation Capital closed (29-Nov-2019) a USD1 billion loan facility with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The facility has a 10 year term and will be used to finance a proportion of SMBC Aviation Capital's order book with Airbus and Boeing in the coming years. JBIC stated the loan is for "supporting overseas business expansion of the Japanese aircraft leasing industry", and they express in their press release that "as Japan's policy-based financial institution, JBIC will continue to provide financial support for the overseas business development of Japanese companies". [more - original PR]