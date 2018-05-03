SmartLynx attributes positive 2017 financial results to fleet expansion and utilisation

SmartLynx Airlines CEO Zygimantas Surintas attributed (02-May-2018) positive financial results in 2017 to the increased number of aircraft in the fleet and better aircraft utilisation. The carrier's aircraft operated 26% more hours year-on-year in 2017. Mr Surintas said: "In 2017, we made 15,933 flights from 25 base airports in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, which represents 46,157 block hours". [more - original PR]