Small Planet Airlines Poland enters restructuring to reduce fleet and attract financing
Small Planet Airlines Poland entered (08-Oct-2018) restructuring under Polish law, as an integral part of the business administration changes in Small Planet Group. Small Planet Airlines Poland CEO Bartosz Czajka said: "I believe this is an attractive investment opportunity, especially having the restructuring plan in place". The aim of restructuring is to reduce the number of aircraft and attract additional financial investment. The carrier operated 10 aircraft in Poland in summer 2018 and will decrease the fleet ahead of the upcoming winter season when demand is traditionally lower. Restructuring in the Polish entity will have no affect on services operated by Small Planet Airlines Lithuania and Small Planet Airlines Cambodia. [more - original PR]