Small Planet Airlines Lithuania commences restructuring, plans to continue normal operations

Small Planet Airlines Lithuania filed (23-Oct-2018) for a restructuring process under Lithuanian law. The carrier stated: "Despite successful and profitable operational performance, it was a vital step for the company to protect its business from the negative impact of the financial difficulties in Small Planet Airlines Sp z o o (Poland) and Small Planet Airlines GmbH (Germany)". Small Planet Airlines Poland and Small Planet Airlines Germany filed for restructuring in autumn 2018. Small Planets Airlines Lithuania will write off unpaid amounts for services rendered to the sister companies and expects restructuring will help to decrease excess infrastructure. The company requires time to pay off liabilities it was exposed to due to restructuring proceedings in Poland and Germany. CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris said: "Small Planet Airlines in Poland and Germany were loss making companies, whereas Small Planet Airlines Lithuania continued to operate successfully this year - we expect our operational profit to reach EUR3.4 million by the end of 2018. However, the debts accumulated due to the situation in Germany and Poland will be greater than profit". Mr Kaikaris added the carrier can survive without an investor however will be open to talks as additional financial injection will make restructuring easier. [more - original PR]