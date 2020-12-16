SMAI awards Boskalis EUR1.5bn land development project for New Manila International Airport

San Miguel Aerocity Inc (SMAI) awarded (15-Dec-2020) Boskalis a EUR1.5 billion project for the land development, design and construction of New Manila International Airport. Around 1700 hectares of land will be developed for the airport, located around 20 kilometres north of Metro Manila in Bulacan. Philippines' Government granted SMAI, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, a 50 year concession to build, operate and maintain the airport. Dredging activities will span over a period of three years, with measures being implemented to prevent soil liquefaction in the entire area through the use of dynamic compaction. Preparatory work is scheduled to commence in 1Q2021, with the land development project expected to be completed by the end of 2024. [more - original PR]