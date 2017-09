Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reiterated (Sep-2017) restrictions outlined in the Alders Agreement of 2008, confirming a maximum of 500,000 movements p/a allowed at the facility until 2020. Schiphol recorded 479,000 movements in 2016. 1H2017 saw 4.9% year-on-year growth in movements. Schiphol expects it will "reach the maximum of 500,000 slots already this year". [more - original PR]