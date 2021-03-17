Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Mar-2021 10:51 AM

SkyWorks offers 17 aircraft for public auction

SkyWorks Leasing announced (15-Mar-2021) it is offering the following aircraft for sale, at a public auction to be held on 14-Apr-2021:

  • Two A350-900s;
  • Four Boeing 787-9s;
  • 11 A321-200s. These aircraft, subject to bankruptcy court approval, are on long term lease to LATAM Airlines commencing 2Q2021. 

The aircraft are parked at a California storage location and are to be sold as a complete lot on an "as-is, where-is" basis. [more - original PR]

