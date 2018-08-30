SkyWork Airlines immediately ceases operations
SkyWork Airlines announced (29-Aug-2018) an immediate cessation of operations. SkyWork voluntarily returned its operating licence to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), after negotiations with a potential investor failed and resulted in SkyWork "being unable to provide the financial guarantees necessary to continue its operations". SkyWork will now file for insolvency due to its debt. FOCA stated the suspension of operations affected around 11,000 passengers. As previously reported by CAPA, SkyWork was temporarily grounded by FOCA in Oct-2017 due to an inability to show adequate financing for operations, however received a capital injection from an unidentified investor and had operated normally since 01-Nov-2017. [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - German - II] [more - original PR - German - FOCA]