SkyWork Airlines CEO Martin Inäbnit provided (31-Oct-2017) proof of financing to Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), while attaining an operating licence for an unlimited period. SkyWork Airlines will recommence operations from 01-Nov-2017, in accordance with its planned winter 2017/18 timetable. As previously reported by CAPA, SkyWork agreed with an unspecified investor for the financing. [more - original PR - German]