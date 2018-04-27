Loading
27-Apr-2018 1:20 PM

SkyWest operating profit increase 16% in 1Q2018

SkyWest reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD783.4 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
    • Flying agreements: USD768.0 million, +4.6%;
    • Airport customer services and other: USD15.4 million, +22.1%;
  • Total operating costs: USD695.2 million, +3.6%;
    • Labour: USD306.7 million, +3.0%;
    • Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD141.6 million, +7.0%;
  • Operating profit: USD88.2 million, +15.6%;
  • Net profit: USD54.4 million, +56.3%;
  • Passengers: 11.3 million, -5.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 77.4%, -1.2ppt;
  • Average passenger trip length: 525 miles, +1.0%;
  • Total assets: USD5600 million;
  • Cash and marketable securities: USD645.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD3813 million. [more - original PR]

