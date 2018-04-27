27-Apr-2018 1:20 PM
SkyWest operating profit increase 16% in 1Q2018
SkyWest reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD783.4 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Flying agreements: USD768.0 million, +4.6%;
- Airport customer services and other: USD15.4 million, +22.1%;
- Total operating costs: USD695.2 million, +3.6%;
- Labour: USD306.7 million, +3.0%;
- Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD141.6 million, +7.0%;
- Operating profit: USD88.2 million, +15.6%;
- Net profit: USD54.4 million, +56.3%;
- Passengers: 11.3 million, -5.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 77.4%, -1.2ppt;
- Average passenger trip length: 525 miles, +1.0%;
- Total assets: USD5600 million;
- Cash and marketable securities: USD645.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD3813 million. [more - original PR]