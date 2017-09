SkyWest Airlines entered (06-Sep-2017) aircraft and capacity purchase agreements to acquire and operate 15 new Embraer E175 aircraft with Delta Air Lines and 10 new E175s with Alaska Airlines. The carrier expects to take delivery of the 25 aircraft from Mar-2018 until the end of 2018. SkyWest expects to invest approximately USD90 million in cash to acquire the aircraft and to finance the balance of the purchase price with 12 year fixed rate debt. [more - original PR]