SkyWest orders additional 15 E175 aircraft

SkyWest Airlines entered (02-Oct-2017) into aircraft purchase agreements and capacity purchase agreements to acquire and operate 15 additional new Embraer 175 aircraft for Delta Air Lines and five additional new E175 aircraft for Alaska Airlines. The order has a value of USD914 million based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 3Q1017 backlog. Expected delivery dates for the 20 aircraft run from Sep-2017 through the end of 2018. SkyWest expects to invest approximately USD161 million in cash to acquire 45 aircraft, the combination of two aircraft orders, and to finance the balance of the purchase price with debt. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II - Portuguese]
3-Oct-2017 9:43 AM