SkyWest Airlines to take older aircraft of of flying agreement with Delta Air Lines

SkyWest Airlines acquired (30-Oct-2019) four Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout in 3Q2019, which are scheduled to expire under SkyWest's flying agreement with Delta Air Lines in 2020. SkyWest also expects to remove eight CRJ700s from its flying agreement with Delta by the end of 2020. The carrier is in agreement with Delta to replace the 12 used CRJs with new aircraft. Following the expiration of these agreements, SkyWest plans to utilise the 12 used aircraft in multiple ways, including placing the aircraft with other partners, using the airframe or engines as spare parts or leasing the airframes or engines to third parties. [more - original PR]