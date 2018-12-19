SkyWest Airlines to sell ExpressJet Airlines to ManaAir
SkyWest Airlines entered (18-Dec-2018) a definitive agreement to sell ExpressJet Airlines to ManaAir. The transaction will include approximately USD70 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustment. SkyWest will maintain ownership of Bombardier CRJ aircraft in ExpressJet's fleet and agreed to lease 20 CRJ200s to ExpressJet for a period of up to five years. The transaction will also grant SkyWest priority position to add 25 new dual cabin aircraft with United Airlines. United Continental Holdings owns a minority interest in ManaAir and will purchase an ownership stake in ExpressJet. Completion of the transaction is expected in early 2019, subject to closing conditions. [more - original PR - SkyWest Airlines] [more - original PR - 142 District Lodge]