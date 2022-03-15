SkyUp offers 15 aircraft for wet lease

SkyUp offered (14-Mar-2022) its 15 Boeing 737 aircraft fleet for wet lease to carriers that do not operate to Russia and Belarus. SkyUp stated: "By using our aircraft, you will help us continue our operational activities during the war and pay taxes to the state treasury, save 1300 employees and support the affected Ukrainians as we will send every tenth dollar or euro to help the victims of the war". [more - original PR - English/Ukrainian]