SkyUp files appeal against court suspension of operating licence, operations continue as normal

SkyUp filed (12-Jun-2019) an appeal against a 24-May-2019 decision by the Baryshevsky District Court on the suspension of the carrier's licence. SkyUp stated the court is unable to reach a decision regarding the carrier's operating licence as the legal field is regulated by Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure and State Aviation Administration. The carrier added the basis of the case was a claim from a person who is not a SkyUp customer. SkyUp confirmed operations continue as normal. [more - original PR - Ukrainian/Russian]