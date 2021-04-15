Skytra co-founder interview available on demand at CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Interview with Skytra: Now airlines can hedge revenues!' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. In the exclusive interview, Skytra co-founder and chief sales and marketing officer Elise Weber discusses the dramatic increase in airfare pricing volatility during the pandemic and Skytra's plans to complete its first revenue hedging trade with an airline by the end of 2021. [more - CAPA TV]