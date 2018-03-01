SkyTeam to introduce new lounges at Santiago Airport and Istanbul New Airport in late 2018

SkyTeam announced (28-Feb-2018) plans to introduce two lounges at Santiago International Airport and Istanbul New Airport by late 2018. Lounges will be available for first, business and Elite Plus frequent flyer passengers, providing F&B concessions, business areas and shower facilities. The new lounge at Istanbul New Airport will replace that of Istanbul Ataturk Airport upon opening in Oct-2018, more than doubling its size. The new lounge at Santiago Airport will be SkyTeam's first in Latin America and eighth worldwide. [more - original PR]