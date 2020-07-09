Become a CAPA Member
SkyTeam, oneworld and Star Alliance highlight safety measures being adopted by airlines

SkyTeam, oneworld and Star Alliance collaborated (09-Jul-2020) to highlight safety and security measures being adopted by carriers in response to COVID-19. They include:

  • A requirement or recommendation for passengers and airline staff to wear face masks both at the airport and onboard, consistent with applicable public health guidelines;
  • A safe airport environment with physical distancing in all required areas;
  • Increased and intensified sanitation with a focus on high touch areas, both on the ground and in the aircraft cabin;
  • Hospital grade High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters onboard modern aircraft. [more - original PR]

