9-Jul-2020 9:05 PM
SkyTeam, oneworld and Star Alliance highlight safety measures being adopted by airlines
SkyTeam, oneworld and Star Alliance collaborated (09-Jul-2020) to highlight safety and security measures being adopted by carriers in response to COVID-19. They include:
- A requirement or recommendation for passengers and airline staff to wear face masks both at the airport and onboard, consistent with applicable public health guidelines;
- A safe airport environment with physical distancing in all required areas;
- Increased and intensified sanitation with a focus on high touch areas, both on the ground and in the aircraft cabin;
- Hospital grade High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters onboard modern aircraft. [more - original PR]