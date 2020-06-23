SkyTeam members commit to 15 safety & hygiene measures under 'SkyCare&Protect'

SkyTeam announced (22-Jun-2020) the launch of 'SkyCare&Protect', an alliance-wide pledge of all 19 airline partners committing to support a series of personal safety measures to help protect passengers and airline employees when they travel on or between SkyTeam members. SkyCare&Protect currently consists of 15 measures, based on five layers of protection that enhance personal safety at every step of the journey. SkyTeam members members are committed to creating a more touchless journey. All airlines provide passengers the ability to check-in digitally for their flights. This limits contact with airport staff and reduces the need to touch surfaces such as kiosks. Certain members and airports are offering additional contactless services including self-baggage drop and boarding. [more - original PR]